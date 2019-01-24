CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies arrested a short-term substitute teacher accused of 'inappropriate behavior' with three high school students Wednesday.

Deputies say Angela Stanton, 50, was heavily involved in the school's athletic programs and would "routinely text and communicate with student-athletes through various social media outlets."

The high school principal learned of the possible inappropriate behavior between Stanton and a student Tuesday. Investigators say Stanton sent several nude photos of herself via Snapchat to the juvenile victims.

Detectives also say they discovered that Stanton performed oral sex on one of the victims, who was 15 years old at the time.

Detectives went to Stanton's home and then interviewed her at the emergency operations center. Stanton told detectives several statements that supported the victims' claims.

"Stanton was a trusted community member who was heavily involved in activities working with our county's youth. She used her position to prey on the vulnerability of our children," Sheriff Prendergast said. "No parent should ever have to worry about their child being victimized like this, especially from someone they viewed as a mentor."

Deputies and the Citrus County School Board are concerned there could be more victims involved with Stanton and are asking anyone with more information to email or call the Special Victims Unit Sgt. Stephen Conley at (352) 249-2718.

Stanton has been arrested and charged with one count of Felony Lewd and Lascivious Battery and one count of Felony Transmitting Harmful Materials to a Minor. She has a bond set at $12,000.

