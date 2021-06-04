City commissioner arrested, accused of removing 11-year-old from home, threatening child with gun

"We don't expect this kind of behavior from anyone, but especially someone in public office," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Wales city commissioner has been arrested after deputies say she removed an 11-year-old child from his home without permission and threatened him with a gun.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday arrested Kristen Fitzgerald. She is facing two felony charges, one count of interference with child custody and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fitzgerald is in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

"We don't expect this kind of behavior from anyone, but especially someone in public office. She should be held to a higher standard and should be setting the proper example - instead, she displayed what not to do as a human being. Her conduct, threatening a child with a gun, is horrendous," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Sheriff Judd is set to give updates on this arrest at 11:15 a.m. Friday.