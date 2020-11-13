'The neighborhoods are the ones who can solve this problem': Tampa police chief calls on community to stop gun violence

As gun violence plagues East Tampa, the police department is calling for people to come forward to put a stop to it.

TAMPA, Fla — As gun violence continues to plague the East Tampa community, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan is calling for the neighborhood's help.

“These gun battles are becoming way too common in our neighborhoods and communities and we are doing everything we can to stop them, but we need the public's help and cooperation," he said during a news conference Friday.

"We need the people in our neighborhoods to say they’ve had enough and that they are willing to step up and give us information and stop the violence," Dugan said.

The news conference comes on the heels of another shooting in the city Thursday night that killed two and sent four others to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Dugan believes the shooting could be retaliatory and related to neighborhood "beefs" between loosely organized groups in the area.

The police department has seen "symbolic" shootings as well, where these groups are accused of shooting at cars and homes they think are empty to send a message. Though, as Dugan points out, they're not always empty, as in one example, a grandmother was inside during one of these "symbolic" shootings and was struck and killed.

How can they stop it? With your help.

Dugan said he understands that people are afraid to step up and speak out on the topic of gun violence, but shared that the numbers the police department is seeing are alarming and that enough is enough.

This year alone the Tampa Police Department has seen 40 murders compared to 25 last year. Of those 40 murders, Dugan says 31 of them were by gun violence.

They have also pulled up to 150 guns off the street, had "well over" 100 people shot in the city since March, and have responded to more than 900 crimes in 2020 involving a gun.

It is important to note that the data related to crimes involving a gun for the city in 2020 includes reports from the department's Shot Spotter technology, which is not perfect, nor always accurate, according to Dugan.

But the issue still remains -- the city is "losing this battle and the gun violence has to stop.”

Gun violence is something that hits close to home for Patricia Brown who was invited to speak during the news conference. Her son Devante was killed in March during a shooting. He was just 27 years old.

“It’s just crazy that all this senseless murder that’s going for no reason at all. All I ask for y’all to do is just please stop. Stop. Stop. It’s causing too much heartache for everybody," Brown said through tears.

She pleaded for the community to start coming forward and to think of what they would want if this happened to their family member.

“To all the ones going through what I am going through, don’t be afraid to speak up, don’t be afraid to not talk. That’s the only way it's going to help and it’s the only way it is going to heal," she said.

A sentiment that Dugan agrees with as he says the police department is battling against a lack of information.

“Tell us where the guns are. Tell us how they’re transporting them, how they’re getting them, how they’re trading them," he said, pushing for more people to care about gun violence. "Some of these people are being held hostage in their own neighborhoods because they’re being intimidated by people.”

Those willing to come forward with information can call the Tampa Police Department, or contact CrimeStoppers or speak to their local officials if they are concerned about anonymity.

