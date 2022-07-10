K-9 Figo died at the animal hospital.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a Georgia State Patrol K-9 are dead after a traffic stop escalated in College Park Friday, the Georgia Bureau Investigation said. The heavy law enforcement presence put West Clayton Elementary school on lockdown.

Clayton County Police Department officers were investigating a homicide involving a person who was found dead the previous day, the GBI said.

A person was seen driving the victim's vehicle Friday on Riverdale Road near Interstate 285 and officers called Georgia State Patrol troopers and Clayton County deputies to assist with a traffic stop, GBI said.

As troopers were approaching the person, he drove away, with GSP pursuing the vehicle. GBI said troopers were able to stop the man using a PIT maneuver.

Troopers along with Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to speak with the driver but he was uncooperative, according to authorities. K-9 Figo was sent to the vehicle by his GSP handler to make the driver comply with orders and the man shot the dog, according to the GBI.

This prompted gunfire between troopers, deputies and the driver. The man died at the scene - no law enforcement officers were hurt, the GBI said. K-9 Figo was life-flighted to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital.

Sandy Springs Police shut down Abernathy Road for GSP's helicopter to help get the K-9 to the emergency vet. K-9 Figo ultimately died at the hospital.

Though West Clayton Elementary School was put on lockdown, dismissal was not delayed Friday. The district said the lockdown was in result of a community disturbance and wanted to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, staff and potential visitors.