Police officer, 3 others killed in Clayton County | Here is what we know

This is what we know about the domestic violence situation that left three people and a suspect dead.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A night of violence in Clayton County left a police officer and three others dead. Here is what we know about the shooting that killed Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson, two women and a suspect.

How it started

Clayton County Police received a call advising there was a drive-by shooting near the 3600 block of Jervis Court, Rex, Georgia around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. A second call said there was a woman lying motionless in the yard. A third call came in stating a child was shot at a secondary location.

When officers responded

After multiple calls to police were received, officers were on the scene and were trying to locate the woman and child. The child took officers to the scene and were met with gunfire from the suspect, striking two officers. Officers fired back and killed the suspect.

Officer killed

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital where he died.

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, who knew the officer called him "one of Clayton’s finest." He added: "Laxson far exceeded all expectations of what an ideal police officer should be."

Chief Kevin Roberts said: "Definitely emotional. These men and women do an honorable job every day. My heart aches for every police officer and their family that goes through these type of things. These things just shouldn't happen."

According to the Clayton County Police Department's Facebook page, Laxson was promoted to his current position in October.

Former Clayton County Police Department Ofc. Jim Lee recalls Laxson having the personality of a friendly Labrador Retriever.

“That's the best way I can describe him because he's a full grown man but he was so excited for his job,” Lee said.

Laxson had a constant smile and a passion for his work, Lee said.

“He never quit that energy. He was always positive. He achieved his dreams. He said he wanted to be on SWAT, so he did it," Lee said. "He made it. He wanted to do dive. He wanted to do everything and to know everything about the job.”

Allison Abel was friends with Laxson in high school. She said he went to Jonesboro High school and played football.

“Henry was probably one of the sweetest guys I ever knew in high school. He always made me feel welcomed. He was smart, very smart, and he worked really hard in school," Abel said.

Abel recalled a time she got injured, and Laxson carried her books to each class.

"He was always a kind person," Abel said. "Everybody liked him. It wasn't just the students, but his teachers loved him as well."

“It's not just my loss. it is it everybody's loss," Lee said. "Everybody is suffering for this because you just lost a great person. You lost a great person who did a lot of positivity and died taking out a very bad person.“

Gov. Brian Kemp took to twitter to offer his condolences: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues, and friends. Laxson is said to be one of Clayton’s finest and best officers."

Officer injured

A second officer, identified as Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand and taken to Grady Hospital. Authorities said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Lee and Chandler worked together in the department.

“He's much more fit than I am, but I'm better at writing and doing the technical stuff. We made a pretty good pair. He was a go getter. He still is. He’s still is a go getter," Lee said.

What they discovered

Once they determined the suspect was killed and the scene was secure, police located two deceased women who had been killed prior to the exchange with the suspect. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They are calling it a domestic violence situation. The identities of the other victims have not been released. Their relations are also unknown at this time.

What's next?

Hours later, the investigation on the scene continued by authorities. The Clayton County Police Department is investigating the triple shooting incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will continue to conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and once complete, the case will be given the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

A memorial of balloons and flowers is building outside the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Flags there fly at half-staff.