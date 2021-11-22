Sheriff Darren Mitchum says the couple was headed home from Brunswick when the argument and shooting happened.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot his girlfriend while they were driving back home from Brunswick.

According to Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum, the 911 center was first called around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He says 29-year-old Tevin Miles, of Morrow, told the operator he got into a fight with his girlfriend and he shot her around MM 12 on I-16 westbound – that’s near the Sgoda Road exit.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 24-year-old Tykeiria Moody, of Riverdale, slumped under the steering wheel of the car. She had been shot five times.

Mitchum says deputies attempted first aid until an ambulance came and took her to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. She was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. and her body is headed to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Mitchum says the couple was driving back to Atlanta from Brunswick, and that they had an argument down in Brunswick that police responded to on the road.

Miles told investigators he was asleep and woke up to see Moody pointing a gun at him. He also said the two fought over the gun, sending one shot through the rear window, until he got control of the gun and fired at her.