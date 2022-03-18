Man accused of intentionally ramming boat in Clearwater, threatening to kill people

He was charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 53-year-old Clearwater man, who is currently homeless, intentionally rammed a 13-foot Boston Whaler into another boat on March 16, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit.

Blair James Albert Houston is accused of purposely hitting the second boat, jumping onto it, then threatening and battering somebody aboard it. Investigators say he swung at somebody on the second boat and grabbed the person before they both fell into the water.

According to law enforcement, there were four people aboard the second boat when the crash and subsequent ordeal happened near Clearwater Beach. Authorities say part of the mayhem was caught on video. Houston kept chasing after the victims and yelling threats after the recording stopped, an affidavit said.