CLEARWATER, Fla. — The man who shot and killed Markeis McGlockton last summer outside of a Clearwater convenience store is due in court Friday afternoon.

Michael Drejka is charged with manslaughter in the July 2018 shooting of McGlockton.

At 2 p.m. Friday, Drejka's lawyers are expected to argue taxpayers should pay for a toxicologist to testify on his behalf at a pretrial hearing.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri initially declined to arrest Drejka, saying the case was covered under Florida's "stand your ground" law. The state law allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face, "imminent death or great bodily harm."

However, after protests that attracted the Rev. Al Sharpton, the state attorney's office charged Drejka with manslaughter.

Drejka’s lawyers are now using the self-defense argument. His trial is scheduled to start Aug. 19.

