A man and a woman are facing child abuse charges after an 18-month old girl stopped breathing, Clearwater police said.

According to an affidavit, early on April 15, police and fire rescue personnel were called to a home where the girl had stopped breathing. The victim had bruises and abrasions to her face, neck, arms, stomach and back.

Emergency personnel performed CPR and took the child to All-Children's Hospital.

The Department of Children and Families were called, and they found a 3-year-old girl in the home had similar injuries.

Joclyn Marie Hopp, 24, accused Nicholas Fisher Morgan, 22, of hitting the girls, the affidavit said.

Authorities interviewed the 3-year-old and asked her how she got her injuries, and according to the affidavit, she put her hands around her neck and made a choking sound. She also said Morgan had hurt the baby.

A doctor reviewing the case said the baby stopped breathing because of severe bruising over her entire body and swelling to her head and scalp.

Hopp and Morgan were arrested Friday.

Morgan was charged with two counts of child abuse. His bail was set at $50,000.

Hopp was charged with two counts of child abuse, child neglect, failure to report child abuse and violation of pretrial release. Her bail was set at $35,000.

