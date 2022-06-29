Clearwater woman accused of duping elderly man with dementia into signing over 2 condos

The properties were valued at $400,000, according to authorities.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of duping an elderly man with dementia into signing over two condos to her son.

The properties were valued at $400,000, investigators said.

Jennifer Geiger, 44, was booked into the Pinellas County jail and charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.

Investigators say Geiger was the property manager at the Largo condo complex where the victim, who was in his 90s, lived. Geiger is accused of befriending him and deceiving him into signing over the units to her son.

Economic crimes detectives are still looking into the case, according to police.