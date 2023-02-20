Clearwater fire medic pulled over on golf cart arrested for DUI

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Todd Rushing showed signs of impairment including bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Clearwater fire medic was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail over the weekend after he was accused of drunk driving while operating a golf cart, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Pinellas County deputies saw Todd Rushing, 31, driving an unregistered golf cart on Skinner Boulevard in Dunedin, the sheriff's office explained in a news release.

Deputies say Rushing, a medic with the Clearwater Fire Department, exhibited signs of impairment including an odor of consumed alcoholic beverages along with bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes. Rushing also performed "poorly" on Field Sobriety Tests, deputies reported.

In addition, Rushing refused to submit a breath sample.