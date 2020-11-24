Clearwater firefighter accused of choking, threatening to shoot woman after political argument

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

TAMPA, Fla — A Clearwater firefighter is accused of choking a woman before pulling a gun on her.

Tampa police say Christopher Maine, 41, was arguing with a woman about politics early Tuesday morning. Then, the argument got physical, according to investigators.

Police say Maine grabbed the woman by the neck so hard it forced her to the ground. She was able to break away from Maine but as she did so, he pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her, officers said.

The woman tried to call 911 but Maine grabbed the phone from her, according to police.

The first officer to get to the two said he could hear Maine yelling at the woman. When the officer knocked on the door, the woman stepped out and told the officer Maine had a gun, investigators said.

Maine kept his gun pointed at the woman and the officer while they were in the doorway, police said. The responding officer took the woman a safe distance away from the door before they went back to get Maine to surrender, according to investigators.

After giving him verbal commands, the officer got Maine to stand down and he was taken into custody.

Maine is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Local resources include the Spring of Tampa Bay, which has a 24/7 crisis hotline: 813-247-7233.



