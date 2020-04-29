CLEARWATER, Fla — One dangerously bad decision after another. That’s what a 23-year-old Clearwater man is accused of making when he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence twice in a single week.

The Associated Press reports Henry Davis was busted last Wednesday by Florida Highway Patrol after a trooper saw him get out of his car and start fighting with another driver. The trooper reportedly broke up the fight and noticed Davis was drunk.

A breathalyzer test revealed his blood alcohol content was about twice the legal limit, according to AP. Davis was taken to jail but released on his own recognizance, meaning he didn’t have to get bailed out.

Henry Davis, April 22

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Then, just six days later, Davis was arrested – again – for allegedly driving drunk.

This time, a Clearwater officer put him in handcuffs after another driver called police to report a reckless driver who nearly hit several cars.

According to AP, Police say Davis almost fell when he got out of his car and told the officer “I’m sorry I shouldn’t be driving.”

A Pinellas County judge gave him a $500 bond. He paid it and was released from jail.

Henry Davis, April 28

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

More 'Florida man' stories:

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter