Crime

Clearwater police want to know who vandalized more than a dozen mailboxes

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department needs your help finding two people they say destroyed more than a dozen mailboxes.

Officers said the two were seen Sunday morning in a white Toyota 4Runner vandalizing mailboxes in the Northwood and Winding Wood areas of Clearwater. 

Vandalizing a mailbox could get you into some serious trouble. According to the United States Postal Service's website, mailboxes are protected by federal law, and crimes against them and the mail they contain are considered a federal offense. 

Violators can be fined up to $250,000 or imprisoned for up to three years for each act of vandalism.  

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-562-4242 or use tip411. 

