Clearwater police want to know who vandalized more than a dozen mailboxes

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department needs your help finding two people they say destroyed more than a dozen mailboxes.
Officers said the two were seen Sunday morning in a white Toyota 4Runner vandalizing mailboxes in the Northwood and Winding Wood areas of Clearwater.
Vandalizing a mailbox could get you into some serious trouble. According to the United States Postal Service's website, mailboxes are protected by federal law, and crimes against them and the mail they contain are considered a federal offense.
Violators can be fined up to $250,000 or imprisoned for up to three years for each act of vandalism.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-562-4242 or use tip411.
- Trump signs massive funding bill into law, includes $600 stimulus checks
- The second stimulus check: When to expect it, how much you will get
- Hillsborough deputies in a standoff with a barricaded person off Sparkman Road
- Amazon training 29 million people for better jobs
- Man accused of killing 12-year-old girl in BUI boating crash faces 2 felony charges
- Police camera captures moment downtown Nashville bomb went off
- Here's what holiday items you can and can't recycle
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter