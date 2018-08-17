CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Clearwater man accused of stealing several cars and burglarizing several homes throughout Clearwater.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shannon K. Dubois, 36, on Thursday afternoon at the Florida Central Credit Union at Northeast Coachman Road in Clearwater.

How it happened

Sheriff’s deputies say Dubois stole a 2016 Dodge Ram truck at the Dayton Andrews car dealership at 2388 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. He then crashed the truck near the intersection of Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Northeast Coachman Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Dubois then left the scene of the crash and drove to the Coachman Hill Preserve neighborhood near Northeast Coachman Road and McKenzie Court.

Dubois drove the truck into a gated community, crashed into two mailboxes before crashing into the security gate and disabling the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Dubois then left the crash scene and burglarized two homes with people inside on Mackenzie Court. He then went into the garage and unsuccessfully tried to steal a 2015 BMW before deciding on stealing a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to investigators.

Dubois drove to a home on Sharkey Road, where he abandoned the motorcycle. He then burglarized the home, according to deputies.

Dubois then burglarized a car in the 2200 block of Terrace Drive North and battered the car’s owner, according to the sheriff’s office. He then unsuccessfully tried to burglarize a truck. Afterward, Dubois tried to steal a semi-truck at Tommy’s Produce at 410 Belcher Road.

Arresting Dubois and the charges he faces

Sheriff’s deputies found Dubois at the Florida Central Credit Union at 2201 Northeast Coachman Road before arresting him. Upon arrest, deputies found Dubois in possession of the narcotic hydrocodone and the sedative alprazolam.

Several witnesses identified Dubois, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office said Dubois was already wanted for violation of probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Dubois faces a slew of charges, including:

• Two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle

• One count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle

• Three counts of burglary to a conveyance

• Two counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling

• Three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

• One count of burglary/battery

• One count of battery

• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

• Three felony warrants for violation of probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle

Deputies took Dubois to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

