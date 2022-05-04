Clearwater man arrested, accused of hiding phone in bathroom to record minor

Joshua Hinz admitted to leaving his cell phone in the bathroom but denied purposely recording the minor, according to an arrest affidavit.

CLEARWATER, Fla — A Clearwater man was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he purposefully hid his cell phone in a bathroom to secretly record a person under the age of 16.

It allegedly happened on April 14.

Joshua Hinz, 32, started a video recording on his cell phone and hid the phone behind the lid of a bathroom toilet, an arrest affidavit said. The affidavit said the camera of the phone was "positioned between the gap of the toilet and toilet seat in the bathroom fully concealed in order to capture a person using the restroom exposing their genitalia."

Investigators say the young person noticed the phone was "actively recording" from under the toilet lid.

"The manner in which the phone was positioned was consistent with being intentionally placed," the arrest record said. The phone captured video of the young person's "exposed butt" before the video was deleted, authorities said in the arrest record.

Hinz admitted to authorities that he left his iPhone in the bathroom but denied purposefully recording the individual. He called the incident a "misunderstanding" and said he "didn't know what happened."