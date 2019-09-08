CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 67-year-old man was arrested Friday, accused of molesting two girls about two decades ago, Clearwater police said.

Thomas Nelson Daniels is charged with capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. He is being held without bail.

According to detectives, the investigation began in June when one of the accusers, who is now an adult, told them she had been molested between the ages of 6 and 11 by Daniels, who was a family friend. Daniels was 43 to 48 years old at the time, detectives said.

She provided detectives with names of other girls who may have been victimized by Daniels. One of them said Daniels molested her between the ages of 8 and 11, when he was 45 to 48.

Daniels was interviewed by detectives, who said he did not deny the accusations.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who has information regarding this case or believes they have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Robinson of the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6566.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.