CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 54-year-old Clearwater man was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography.

Deputies say an investigation began in October 2018 based on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives say they were able to identify Scott Lippert as the man involved.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it found numerous images and videos showing child porn on Lippert's personal computer.

Deputies said Lippert also hid a recording device in his bathroom to film several females ranging in age from seven to 44. Lippert then uploaded the videos onto his computer, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives said Lippert admitted to viewing child porn and using the recording device in his bathroom.

Lippert was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene material and six counts of video voyeurism.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter