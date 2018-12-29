ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man picked the wrong woman to expose himself to, according to St. Petersburg police.

According to an affidavit, an off-duty police officer was on her morning run Friday near 9th Avenue N. and 13th Street N. when she saw Anthony Shawn Tollison, 33, of Clearwater expose himself and begin fondling himself.

He then tried to grab her, but the officer was able to thwart his attempts.

Tollison fled but was arrested, police said.

He has been charged with simple battery and exposure of sexual organs. He remains in jail on $650 bail.

He has several previous arrests since 2014, according to jail records, including for theft, attempted sexual battery and exposure of sexual organs.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.