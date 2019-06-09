Michael Drejka, the man found guilty of manslaughter for shooting and killing Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a parking spot in Clearwater is asking for a new trial.

His lawyers argue prosecutors used emotion to compel the jury to convict him, rather than relying on facts and evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

It's now up to the judge to decide if he gets a new trial.

Drejka is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

