Michael Drejka, the man found guilty of manslaughter for shooting and killing Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a parking spot in Clearwater is asking for a new trial.
His lawyers argue prosecutors used emotion to compel the jury to convict him, rather than relying on facts and evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
It's now up to the judge to decide if he gets a new trial.
Drejka is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
