Motorcyclist accused of firing gun in Clearwater while under the influence

Nobody was hurt.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Holiday man, who'd been drinking, fired his gun while riding his motorcycle early Monday morning on Memorial Causeway in Clearwater, police said.

Emanuel Cantero-Soto, 43, is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

A witness called 911 just before 12:45 a.m. to say a motorcyclist had shot a gun while riding east near Island Way.

Soon after, authorities say they stopped motorcyclist Cantero-Soto on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Police say Cantero-Soto, who has his concealed weapons permit, told officers he was upset with the car in front of him and fired his Taurus 9mm but didn't intend to hurt anybody. There were no injuries reported.

Cantero-Soto was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.