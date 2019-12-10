CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department charged a nursing aide for abuse and neglect following a fire at an assisted living facility on Friday morning.

Officers arrested 54-year-old Shadeek Shakoor with abuse and neglect of a disabled person.

The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. at Rainbow Manor. No one was killed in the fire, but three people, ages 72, 82, and 92, were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Police said it looks like the fire started in the kitchen and then started filling the facility with smoke. Shakoor was the only caretaker at the time and was found by firefighters passed out in a recliner. Officer said they had trouble waking him up. Shakoor also showed signs of impairment and smelled like alcohol.

Shakoor was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.