Clearwater police arrested a driver they say drunkenly drove the wrong way on U.S. 19 for several miles early Saturday.

They say Donte A. Jackson, 38, of Largo drove south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 for nearly six miles, from Curlew Road to near Drew Street.

Police were able to stop his car.

Jackson was arrested and charged with DUI. He was released after posting $500 bail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP