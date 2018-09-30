Clearwater police are investigating a double homicide that left two elderly people dead Saturday.

According to police, they received a call about 1:51 p.m. They went to a home in the 1000 block of Flushing Avenue, where the bodies were found.

Detectives were still on the scene late Saturday.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (727) 562-4242.

