CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater police K-9 found a man suspected of an armed robbery early Monday morning at a gas station.
It happened at about 2:09 a.m. Monday at the Sunoco Gas Station at 3130 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, police said.
The man was wearing a white mask, a maroon sweater and black pants, according to the police.
Police said the man then ran from the gas station.
A K-9 tracked the man to the area of the Tradewinds Condominiums.
Police did not say if the man was arrested or if he faces charges.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical wave could become a cyclone by the time it reaches Florida
- Florida trooper, 23, accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage teen
- Boy dies after falling 9 stories at Florida condo
- Deadly mosquito-borne virus found in Florida
- Shooting reported at site of California garlic festival
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.