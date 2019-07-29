CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater police K-9 found a man suspected of an armed robbery early Monday morning at a gas station.

It happened at about 2:09 a.m. Monday at the Sunoco Gas Station at 3130 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, police said.

The man was wearing a white mask, a maroon sweater and black pants, according to the police.

Police said the man then ran from the gas station.

A K-9 tracked the man to the area of the Tradewinds Condominiums.

Police did not say if the man was arrested or if he faces charges.

