CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two medical marijuana dispensaries were broken into and police want to know who did it.

The Clearwater Police Department said the first break-in was at Trulieve on Clearwater Beach just before 4 a.m.

Then, there was a second break-in at 4:20 a.m. at a dispensary on U.S. 19. (Yes—you read that time correctly.)

In both cases people pry open a window to get inside the dispensary, officers said. Once they’re inside the business they load up on inventory and leave, according to investigators.

While their faces are hidden when the break-ins happen, police say they are driving a black Camaro.

Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

