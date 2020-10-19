Clearwater police looking for car that rammed gate a solid waste facility

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police in Clearwater are looking for a car that was recently seen on surveillance video driving through a gate at a city solid waste facility.
Police are looking for a newer model, gray or silver Infiniti or Lexus four-door. The car also has black rims.
The police department said the car would have damage to the front after ramming the gate open.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.
