Police: Man stabbed to death over rental dispute in Clearwater

Aurelian Frumosu was charged with second-degree murder and armed burglary.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A dispute over a rental home led to a stabbing death Thursday night at a Clearwater home, according to police.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Pineview Avenue.

Investigators said 41-year-old Aurelian Frumosu entered the backyard of a Clearwater home rented by the Christy family and began kicking the air conditioning unit and hitting it with a brick.

Scott Christy, 61, then went outside to investigate the noise when Frumosu reportedly went inside the house through an open door.

According to police, a struggle ensued inside the house, leading Frumosu to stab Christy.

Christy was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the two men knew each other as the home was owned by Frumosu's mother, who died last year. There has been ongoing civil litigation between the two families as the property has been in probate.