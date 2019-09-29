CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’s been one year since David and Mina Swan were found slain in their Clearwater home.

David and Mina Swan, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Flushing Avenue home on Sept. 29, 2018.

The two were parents and grandparents whose loved ones miss them and deserve to know what happened to them, the Clearwater police said in a Facebook post.

During the investigation, Chief Daniel Slaughter said enough evidence showed "that the offender came to kill."

Clearwater police said anyone with information should call 727-562-4141.

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case is $53,000.

