Clearwater police searching for man accused of robbing Pinellas County bank

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department and the Tampa FBI office need your help identifying a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to the bank near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. Highway 19 after a man entered the bank, claimed he was armed and demanded all the money.
The man is described as a 5-foot-10, roughly 200-pound white male, between 55 and 65-years-old. Officers say he was wearing a gray suit with a white shirt and blue bandana style mask during the incident.
The accused robber is believed to have taken off from the scene in a white SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242 or submit a tip to the FBI.
