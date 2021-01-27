Clearwater police searching for man accused of robbing Pinellas County bank

The accused robber is believed to have taken off from the scene in a white SUV.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department and the Tampa FBI office need your help identifying a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to the bank near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. Highway 19 after a man entered the bank, claimed he was armed and demanded all the money.

The man is described as a 5-foot-10, roughly 200-pound white male, between 55 and 65-years-old. Officers say he was wearing a gray suit with a white shirt and blue bandana style mask during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242 or submit a tip to the FBI.

Do you recognize this man? He’s a bank robbery suspect from this afternoon at the @WellsFargo at 2699 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. call 727-562-4242 or use @tip411CO if you can help detectives. pic.twitter.com/Gjf9hmaCyX — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) January 27, 2021