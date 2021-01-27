x
Clearwater police searching for man accused of robbing Pinellas County bank

The accused robber is believed to have taken off from the scene in a white SUV.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department and the Tampa FBI office need your help identifying a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to the bank near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. Highway 19 after a man entered the bank, claimed he was armed and demanded all the money. 

The man is described as a 5-foot-10, roughly 200-pound white male, between 55 and 65-years-old. Officers say he was wearing a gray suit with a white shirt and blue bandana style mask during the incident. 

The accused robber is believed to have taken off from the scene in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242 or submit a tip to the FBI.

