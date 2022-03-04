Search underway for woman linked to Clearwater smash and grabs, police say

Anyone who recognizes her was asked to call Clearwater PD at 727-562-4242.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman linked to local smash-and-grab car burglaries is returning to her old ways, according to law enforcement.

In an email, a Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said the woman was "back at it again" Thursday evening.

"Four cases were reported in restaurant parking lots -- two near U.S. 19 and Enterprise Road and two in the 1700 block of Drew Street," the spokesperson said. "Credit cards were stolen and then some of those credit cards were used at local stores by the woman pictured here."

The images released by Clearwater PD appear to show a woman with dark, shoulder-length hair and glasses.