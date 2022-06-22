Man injured in early morning shooting in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after getting shot early Wednesday morning at a Clearwater home. Now, police are asking for help in their search for the shooter.
It happened at 4 a.m. on Turner Street between S M.L.K. Jr. Avenue and S Prospect Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Officers say an adult man was shot and taken to the hospital as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.