Man shot twice in weeks at Clearwater home; police search for shooter

Investigators are now describing the shootings as targeted attacks.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are investigating an early morning shooting that detectives believe is connected to a separate shooting that happened a few weeks earlier in the same neighborhood.

For the second time in less than a month, investigators say shots rang out at an address on Turner Street – between South M.L.K. Jr. Avenue and South Prospect Avenue.

On June 22, authorities announced a 33-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot around 4 a.m. at a home. They said he had answered a loud knock at the door before multiple shots were fired.

The man has since been released from the hospital, but no arrest has been made.

Then, on Monday, July 11, emergency crews responded to a second shooting that also happened around 4 a.m. in the same area. A bullet went through a window.

Police said the same man who was shot at the first time was targeted again.

Police tell 10 Tampa Bay they believe the shootings are linked and appear to be targeted attacks against the man who lives at the address. Officers are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood.

While detectives did not get any surveillance video from the first shooting, police say they believe they have pictures of the shooter's car from the more recent shooting. They are asking for help identifying the car or the shooter, who has not been caught.