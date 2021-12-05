Clearwater police investigate unrelated shootings that sent man, child to the hospital

It's unclear how the child was shot or the extent of their injuries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened within an hour of each other Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the first shooting occurred at 2:24 p.m. at La Salle Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Officers say a man was shot and ran one block away to Palm Bluff Street following the incident.

The man was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

Then at 3:34 p.m. police were called to the Creekside Apartments on Druid Road for a child who had suffered a gunshot wound. It's unclear how the child was shot or the extent of their injuries.

Police say the child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.