Clearwater police investigate deadly stabbing

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police say a man is dead after being stabbed early Tuesday morning at a lounge in Clearwater.

Clearwater officers say the call came in at about 3 a.m.

When investigators got to the scene, they say they found the injured man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officers said.

