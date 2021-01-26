Clearwater police investigate deadly stabbing

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police say a man is dead after being stabbed early Tuesday morning at a lounge in Clearwater.
Clearwater officers say the call came in at about 3 a.m.
When investigators got to the scene, they say they found the injured man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officers said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Bucs to play Super Bowl at home: Here are the 4 moments that helped make history
- Air Force will do 'first-of-its-kind' trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Parking, tickets, map: Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Experience
- One Year Later: Remembering Kobe and Gigi Bryant, others killed in helicopter crash
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter