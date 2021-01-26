x
Crime

Clearwater police investigate deadly stabbing

Police say the man died after he was taken to the hospital.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police say a man is dead after being stabbed early Tuesday morning at a lounge in Clearwater. 

Clearwater officers say the call came in at about 3 a.m. 

When investigators got to the scene, they say they found the injured man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officers said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

