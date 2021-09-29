Clearwater police search for woman accused of stabbing man during fight

Detectives say the woman is in her 20 or 30s, with a medium build and tattoos on her face, right arm and right calf.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police detectives are asking for help from the public to find a person accused of stabbing a man during an overnight fight in Clearwater.

It happened at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot off of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, according to the news release.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the parking lot that involved several people, police say. He was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he is in stable condition.

Detectives say the woman who stabbed the man is in her 20 or 30s, with a medium build and tattoos on her face, right arm and right calf. She was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt and long baggy gray pants.

She left the scene in a silver Dodge Charger, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.