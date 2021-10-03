Clearwater police find car believed to be involved in deadly Monday night shooting

The shooting left a man dead and three people wounded.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives say they have found the car involved in Monday night's shooting that left a man dead and three people wounded in Clearwater.

It's evidence the police department believes is key to their investigation. Clearwater police tweeted the update on the car Wednesday but did not say if the shooter had been found.

According to authorities, the incident began around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the US-19 access road, a little north of Drew Street. A car with the faded paint pulled up next to another vehicle before a shooter fired more than a dozen times into the second car before speeding off, police say.

One of the people in the second car died after being airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Clearwater police identified him as 18-year-old Ivon Cobbs.

Three other people were in that second car with Cobbs. They were all taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Marshae Walton, 31, is in critical condition, while 24-year-old Yvonne Sanders is in serious condition and 24-year-old Evers Maxie is stable at last update.

Detectives say they believe the four individuals were targeted, and that this was "not a random act."

"Had this occurred hours earlier," police spokesperson Rob Shaw explained, referring to how busy the area can become, "things could have easily been a lot worse."

Detectives said they believed the key to their investigation is locating the gunman's car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.