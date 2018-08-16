A Clearwater woman was beaten to death and a Detroit man is charged with murder, officials say.

Brittany Collett, 23, died Aug. 11. Detroit police found her body at a home, face down on a lawn.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Tykese Keaton-Baldwin, 20, was charged with second-degree murder.

