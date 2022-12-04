x
Clearwater woman accused of hitting, killing man on motorcycle while drunk driving

The crash occurred at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, the City of Clearwater said in a news release.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman is accused of hitting and killing a man on a motorcycle while driving drunk in Clearwater on Sunday morning, authorities say.

Hannah Ray was heading westbound when she turned in front of Jeffrey Conner, 32, who was on a motorcycle, the city said. The motorcycle then reportedly collided with the car. 

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and took Conner to a nearby hospital where he later died, the news release mentioned. 

Officials say Ray showed signs of impairment at the crash and was charged with driving under the influence manslaughter.  

