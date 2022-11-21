"I don't know how ... but I made it," Barrett Hudson said of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, court records show.

One of the victims in the Club Q shooting is a Charlotte native. Barrett Hudson posted a video on Facebook from the hospital, saying he was shot multiple times during the massacre.

"I am doing amazing in my recovery, Hudson said. "I got shot seven times in the back with an AR-15."

Hudson said the club had more security and that he believes more people were killed than what's been confirmed by police at this time. Hudson explained he and some friends went to the club for a drag show when a gunman entered the building and started shooting.

"Some dude walked in with an AR-15 and started shooting people, and I got shot seven times in the back," Hudson said. "I fell down. He kept shooting me. I got up, ran to the back door. I hopped on a table to climb the fence. I think it had barbed wire on the top of it. I'm not sure."

Hudson said he made it to a 7-Eleven where he was able to get help.

"I thought I was going to bleed out," he said. "I thought I was going to die. I had lost a lot of blood, and they had to put a lot of blood in me."

Hudson said the bullets miraculously missed his vital organs and spine. The Charlotte native said he recently moved to Colorado but isn't sure if he'll stay because his rehabilitation is scheduled in Charlotte.

"I shouldn't be alive," he said. "I really feel for the people who didn't make it. I really, really feel. They're the families that are getting calls and I was, fortunately, able to call my dad and say goodbye."

Already questions were being raised about why authorities didn’t seek to take Aldrich’s guns away from him in 2021 when he was arrested after his mother reported he threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.

Though authorities at the time said no explosives were found, gun control advocates are asking why police didn’t try to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law, which would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons his mother says he had. There’s also no public record that prosecutors ever moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

