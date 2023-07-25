'It's just evil': Former coworker of CNA arrested, charged for molestation at Sarasota assisted living facilities

The 52-year-old is now behind bars after what Sarasota police say are years of molestation dating back to 2016 — the latest in mid-June.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after molesting multiple elderly people at assisted living facilities in Sarasota, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.

Police said they began investigating Marco Tulio Avila Romero at the end of June. During their investigation, detectives said they learned Romero has worked at several assisted living facilities as a certified nurse's assistant throughout Sarasota and Sarasota County.

"I'm happy that he's in jail and he's been arrested. It breaks my heart that he had gone on for so long and there are so many other victims," a former coworker who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation said.

She and Romero worked together in 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Venice.

"He was very off-putting, that's the best way I can describe it. It was creepy and I felt uncomfortable around him," she said.

When asked if she had ever encountered him molesting a patient, she said she had.

"I walked into a patient's room after he had been gone for up to an hour and he was actively molesting a patient. I immediately reported it to HR. Whenever he was gone for too long, I knew something was wrong. A normal interaction with a patient would take around 10 to 15 minutes," the woman said.

Despite her report, she says staff didn't do anything. Documents show two molestation cases were reported at ManorCare and investigated by Venice police in 2019 and 2020. Romero's former coworker says he was let go in November 2021. His Department of Health license indicates no public complaints and no discipline.

"I hope that more people come forward and tell their story. I hope the victims get the justice they deserve and I hope that whenever someone takes an accusation, we take it more seriously," she said.

Police say Romero reportedly targeted multiple people who were "unable to disclose" that they had been sexually molested, the release said.

Romero was arrested on July 18 and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation for the most recent case reported to police.

Officers say the non-verbal man opened up after a day away with family, telling his mother he felt uncomfortable and didn't want to go back.

Police say he was able to spell out Romero's first name with an eye scanner and tell staff what he had endured.

Affidavits claim Romero intentionally touched the man's penis through his pants over a period of five weeks. Investigators say when staff approached Romero, he said he couldn't lose his job and was just moving away from the window. Romero was suspended, then fired.

Detectives believe Romero may have victimized more people who haven't had the chance to ask for help or assistance.

Now, police are asking anyone with information about Romero and any information on additional victims.