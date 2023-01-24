Monroe sheriff: Almost $2M worth of cocaine found in Florida Keys

The drugs were found in two separate incidents between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Big Pine Key.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found Monday in the Lower Keys and turned over to the authorities, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The first set of drugs found included three bundles — each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine — with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds.

This was found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.