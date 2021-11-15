Truck driver arrested after $44 million worth of cocaine found in onion rings shipment

The act landed the driver a smuggling charge.

COQUELLES, France — A truck driver attempting to cross the "UK inbound zone" from France had a bit more than frozen onion rings inside the load he was hauling.

He also had 418 kilos of cocaine worth $44.3 million inside, according to the National Crime Agency.

“This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation," NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said. “The seizure will deprive the organized crime group responsible for them of profit which would have fuelled more offending," the NCA wrote in a release.

Piotr Perzenowski, 30, of Poland was arrested during the drug seizure and charged with smuggling Class A drugs.

According to a press release, Perzenowski appeared before the court and was remanded to return on December 13.

“Working with our partners such as Border Force we will continue to fight the Class A drugs threat in our mission to protect the public," Howes added.