2 Sarasota men arrested in SWAT bust; officers say cocaine was hidden in wall

A gun was also found in the home, according to law enforcement.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A SWAT team arrested two men during a drug raid in Sarasota.

People living near 15th Street and Central Avenue had recently called police with concerns about illegal activity. Those complaints led to a series of undercover drug buys and ultimately a search warrant for a house on 15th Street.

Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities showed up and ordered the two men inside to walk out of the home. They handcuffed 42-year-old homeowner Rodney Austin and his 26-year-old nephew Jason Austin.

Police say they found a handgun and more than 377 grams of cocaine hidden in a divider wall. They say they also located marijuana, oxycodone pills, synthetic cannabinoids and $6,857 inside the home.

Rodney, who was previously convicted of cocaine trafficking, is now facing six new counts including another trafficking charge, drug possession charges and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he was selling cocaine from the home.

Jason is charged with probation violation. According to an affidavit, he told investigators he had gone to his uncle's house and then fallen asleep.

Rodney's full list of charges is as follows, as described in an email from Sarasota police:

Trafficking in Cocaine of more than 200 Grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoids)

Possession of Marijuana of more than 20 Grams

Possession of a Firearm by a Florida Convicted Felon

Possession of Structure for Trafficking in Controlled Substances