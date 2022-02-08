7 men accused of conducting cockfights in Floral City home

The men arrested were reportedly traveling across the state to participate in the fighting of roosters.

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A total of seven men were arrested for participating in illegal cockfights at a home in Floral City, authorities said on Monday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they received a report at about 12:27 p.m. on Saturday of a noise complaint in the area of Florida Avenue.

Deputies say they recognized the home was being used as a cockfighting venue and attempted to make contact with the homeowner, Jose Hernandez.

Six other people were arrested for participating in the cockfights.

"This was not your average noise complaint on a Saturday afternoon. Instead of CCSO deputies discovering a possible party with loud music, they found plain evidence of this organized criminal activity," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a news release. "Thank you to our citizens who contact us to investigate these types of nuisances because you are the eyes and ears' helping us put criminals behind bars."

The seven men reportedly traveled across the state to participate in the fighting of roosters.

Law enforcement says an area outside of the home was designed as an arena and contained numerous cages, holding pens, scales, timers and a scoreboard for other people to place bets on the roosters. Behind the arena were also holes dug in the ground that had dead roosters in them with artificial fighting spurs still attached to their legs, deputies say.

"In this age of technology, it baffles and disgusts me that individuals will still seek out to harm animals for their pure entertainment," CCSO Animal Control Unit Supervisor Lora Peckham said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful to my team and the outstanding staff at Citrus County animal shelter for saving these helpless animals, working well into the midnight hours."

Animal control with the sheriff's office says they took hold of 60 roosters and other animals that there on the property that lacked proper care. Detectives say they also took the fighting equipment used in the arena and over $5,000 used for placing bets on the roosters.

"Cockfighting is an illegal, gruesome sport with no place in our community," Animal Services Director Colleen Yarbrough said in a statement. "Citrus County Animal Services staff will be collecting veterinary forensic evidence and providing care for the victims. We urge citizens to speak up about animal cruelty. If you see something, say something."

Hernandez, 58, was charged for fighting or baiting animals and promoting, staging, advertising or charging any admission fee to a fight or baiting between two or more animals.

The six other men were charged with fighting or baiting animals and attending the fighting or baiting of animals.

