The local sheriff said the case was "sickening."

COCOA, Fla. — A Florida county's top law man didn't mince words while bringing an accused animal abuser into jail on Wednesday.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey paraded the woman in front of a camera while telling her she "should be absolutely ashamed" of herself.

According to investigators, 51-year-old Sherry Ann White, of Cocoa, had an argument with her husband before he went to bed. Still angry later, White woke him up during the night to tell him she had stabbed his dog to death, the sheriff said.

Jake the dog was stabbed at least 9 times with a large kitchen knife, explained Ivey, who showed a graphic photo of the canine bleeding. In a Facebook post, the sheriff added somebody who could do that to an animal was also capable of doing it to a human.

“What I can tell you is this woman has no remorse, alright. She literally woke her husband up and said ‘I stabbed your dog because I was mad at you,'" Sheriff Ivey told the public in a video message.

The woman's husband and a friend tried everything they could to save the dog's life, but Jake died, authorities said.

"To take it out on a helpless animal because you were angry at your spouse is disgusting," Sheriff Ivey told White.

White was charged Wednesday with felony animal cruelty, and an initial court appearance was set for Thursday. In a recorded message, Ivey expressed dismay that White's bond was set at only $2,000 and vowed to work with lawmakers to ensure higher bonds for such cases in the future.

Ivey stood next to Jennifer Straight, an animal cruelty investigative agent, as he announced White's arrest.