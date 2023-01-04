Police: Cocoa man arrested after 80-year-old mother found dead in home

Robert Ruhlander was charged with neglect of elderly person and failure to report death.

COCOA, Fla. — A 53-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say his mother was found dead at their home in Cocoa.

Police say they arrived at the home on Otterbein Avenue for a welfare check after the 80-year-old mother's granddaughter said she had not seen or heard from Kathleen Ruhlander, WKMG reports. The granddaughter also said that Robert would not let her see her grandmother, according to an affidavit retrieved by WKMG.

Robert told authorities when they arrived at the home that Kathleen wasn't home because his sister picked her up back in December to go to Spring Hill and then New York, Florida Today reports.

Police returned to the home later that same day after they received another call from another grandchild of Kathleen saying that Robert told them his mother was sleeping and could not speak on the phone, according to Florida Today.

A neighbor in the area reportedly told police that he believed Kathleen was dead and is inside of the home.

Law enforcement returned to the home again and asked to enter, but Robert denied their request because the home was not clean, WKMG says. However, police came back with an investigator from the Department of Children and Families.

Robert was arrested due to an outstanding child support warrant before police searched the home.