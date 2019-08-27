BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Cold case detectives hope a facial reconstruction composite will help solve a decades-old homicide.

The body of an unidentified woman was found off State Road 50 in Brooksville on July 19, 1972. The body was found wrapped in a bedspread with what appeared to be a pineapple damask print.

The woman was between 30 and 40 years old and weighed between 125 and 145 pounds.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office recently had a facial reconstruction performed by FaceLogics.

Anyone who recognizes her or has information about the case is urged to call (352) 754-6830 or (352) 797-3714. Tipsters can also email unsolved@hernandosheriff.org.

