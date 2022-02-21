Rideshare driver allegedly shoots pregnant woman, forcing her to give birth prematurely

The 36-year-old woman was seven months pregnant when she was shot a total of three times in her stomach and upper thigh. Her family claims it was an Uber driver.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — After a Saturday work shift, Kenneth Anderson returned to his College Park apartment complex, sat down on his bed to take off his shoes, when he saw his daughter arriving in her Uber.

He thought to himself that he was glad she made it back home safe, but that thought was far from the truth.

"A couple of seconds later, I got off the bed to go to my bathroom and I heard gunshots," he said. "I ran back to the window and saw my son. He was laying on the ground on top of her."

His 36-year-old daughter had been shot multiple times. She was seven months pregnant with her first child.

Anderson went down the stairs of his building and ran towards his son and daughter, who by that time had both stood up.

"I ran uphill and he started running towards me saying, 'Dad, she's been shot'. I got up there, she was trying to run towards me at the same time. She was bloody all over."

All of this unfolding around 10 p.m. Saturday--just ten minutes after Anderson arrived from work. He says his daughter was at a friends house nearby and had just taken an Uber back.

"It's pretty much like I kind of blacked out an was trying to hold on," he said. "I was running wild. I probably dialed 911 like ten times. I kept screaming. When police pulled up, I started screaming at them telling them to come up an seek medical."

During that time, Anderson says his daughter was able to tell him that she ordered her Uber, and when the driver picked her up, he was in a different car than the app was showing.

"She said, 'When I realized that was the driver, I asked him why he wasn't in the car they showed in the app. He got smart with me and I got smart with him. We argued from when he picked me up to here.'"

That argument escalated to gunfire.

The College Park Police Department said the woman was shot three times, in the leg and in the stomach by the alleged rideshare driver.

Anderson says his daughter is in the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital, and his granddaughter had to be delivered early, but police say they are both in stable condition.

"What made him jump out of the car and shoot her knowing she's pregnant? Even if she wasn't... it's just still reeling through my head," Anderson said.

The concerned father says police told him they know the suspect's identity and are working to arrest him.

In a statement, Uber writes:

“The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating and our thoughts are them as they recover. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

It adds that it has deactivated the driver and has reached out to the rider.

The company says it has a 24/7 team that works with police to respond to urgent needs. It asks that riders and drivers who need to report an incident do so in the app or through Uber’s Safety Incident Reporting line.

According to its website, Uber prohibits both riders and drivers from carrying firearms of any kind while using the app unless they are completely unloaded and locked in a container in the trunk of the vehicle.

Now, Anderson wants to focus on his family's recovery as well as paying hospital bills.

"We're going to have a lot of hospital bills," he said. "I work every day part-time basically but every day. I'm on disability. My daughter don't work and I know we'll need help. Ain't been able to get much stuff for the baby yet."