COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies are searching for a 40-year-old man they say raped a 2-year-old girl.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden posted a call for the public's help on Facebook, saying deputies need help finding Roberto Lopez.

"This guy is pure evil and does not need to be on our streets," Whidden said.

The sheriff's office said the little girl is in critical condition because of the rape and is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Lopez is known to have several aliases and frequents bars in Immokalee, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendry County Sheriff's Office at 863-674-5600 or the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

